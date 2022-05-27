Serving Metropolitan police officer charged with rape of woman on Brighton beach

Sergeant Laurence Knight has been suspended from duty following rape charge

Holly Bancroft
Friday 27 May 2022 19:01
(PA)

A serving Metropolitan police officer has been charged with the rape of a woman on Brighton beach.

Sergeant Laurence Knight, 33, was arrested on 28 July last year following the reported rape of a woman on the beach on 17 July.

He has now been charged with the offence by Sussex police. He was not on duty at the time of the reported offence, Sussex Police said.

Chief Superintendent Pete Gardner, at the Metropolitan Police, said: “We know people will rightly be concerned to hear about this very serious charge against a serving police officer.

“We absolutely share that concern and I am thankful to Sussex Police for their thorough investigation and the continued specialist support they are providing to the victim.

“The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards are fully aware and misconduct matters will be dealt with once the criminal proceedings have concluded. The officer is suspended from duty.”

Knight will appear at Brighton and Hove Magistrates’ Court on 23 June.

The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following Knight’s arrest. The IOPC has said the misconduct investigation should be led by the Met.

