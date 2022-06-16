Met PCSO fined for sex act on London park bench in broad daylight

A former Police Community Support Officer has been fined £500 for performing a sex act in a London park while on duty.

The Metropolitan Police investigated Kevin Phillips, of Milton Road, Croydon, after he was filmed by a member of the public earlier this year in Dog Kennel Hill Park in East Dulwich, south London.

The video was posted online, viewed thousands of times and flagged to the Met within hours.

Officers arrested Phillips, a 56-year-old married father-of-two, at home on 31 March.

He was taken into custody and charged with outraging public decency. He was also suspended from the force, where he worked in the roads and transport department, before resigning.

Phillips, a married man with two young daughters, had admitted the offence when questioned after the incident and blamed his behaviour on stress and a medical condition.

In a hearing at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on 1 April he pleaded guilty and was bailed to appear at Croydon Crown Court on Thursday for sentencing.

Chief Superintendent Simon Ovens, who leads the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said Philips’s behaviour was “repulsive” and “contrary to everything the decent officers and staff of the Metropolitan Police stand for”.

He added: “He has let down a great many of his colleagues and the public whom we serve. There is absolutely no place in the Met for such appalling behaviour.

“I trust such swift action will assure the public how seriously we take breaches of trust and confidence and how robustly we will work to root out those who undermine the service.”

Philips was arrested after an investigation led by the force’s Domestic Abuse and Sexual Offences professionalism team, a unit set up in January.