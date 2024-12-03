Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Senior Met Police officer charged with attempted rape and sexual assault

One woman claimed the offences took place when the officer was off duty

Barney Davis
Tuesday 03 December 2024 10:24 GMT
A senior Met officer has been charged with attempted rape and sexual assault on a woman while he was off duty.

Superintendent Jamie Gordon, attached to the South East Command Unit covering the boroughs of Bexley, Greenwich and Lewisham, was charged on Monday, 4 November, Scotland Yard said.

He was bailed and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 4 December.

The alleged offences were reported by one woman who said they had taken place on 8 December and 19 December 2023, when the officer was off duty.

He was arrested on 19 January and suspended from duty.

This is a breaking news story... More follows...

