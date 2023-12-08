Four Met Police Officers under investigation after fighting while off-duty

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four Met Police officers who are suspected of being part of a brawl in central London while off-duty have been put on restricted duties.

Police were called just after 11pm on Friday 1 December after reports of people fighting on Jubilee Bridge and by Royal Festival Hall, close to the South Bank.

The Met said they are investigating the incident and that four police officers have been put on “restricted duties”. No arrests have been made.

The force said it wants to hear from anyone involved in the brawl and is keen to speak to a group of Romanian men who may have further information about the fight.

The Met has referred itself to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Detective Inspector Nicholas Goldwater said: “Our CID team is working alongside colleagues from the Directorate of Professional Standards to ascertain the facts of the incident, which led to numerous calls being made to the police that night.

“We are pursuing all lines of enquiry to establish what happened, including viewing a large amount of CCTV footage. These CCTV enquiries are lengthy and ongoing.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was involved – including a group of men we believe to be of Romanian heritage – who may have information about the incident.”

Anyone with information or footage, or anyone who witnessed the fights but has yet to speak with police is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC ref CAD 7908/01Dec.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.