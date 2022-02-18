A Metropolitan Police officer accused of 29 sex crimes spanning more than a decade denies a series of new charges including rape.

PC David Carrick, who used to work on the Parliamentary estate in Westminster, is accused of carrying out the offences between 2009 and 2020.

He has been suspended by the force and appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday.

Wearing a dark suit, pale blue shirt, tie and black face mask, Carrick spoke to confirm his name before entering not guilty pleas to nine charges.

They relate to four women and include six counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, one count of assault by penetration and one count of controlling and coercive behaviour between 2009 and 2018.

Carrick has previously denied a further 20 charges against four other complainants, including allegations that he raped one woman he met on dating app Tinder, falsely imprisoned another in a cupboard under the stairs, and sexually assaulted three women by urinating on them.

He faces trial at St Albans Crown Court on 26 April on all 29 charges.

The charges are 13 counts of rape, five counts of sexual assault, three counts of assault by penetration, three counts of coercive and controlling behaviour, two counts of false imprisonment, one count of attempted rape, one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb remanded Carrick, of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, in custody, ahead of his next court appearance at the Old Bailey on 11 March.