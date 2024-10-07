Ex-Met Police officer David Carrick faces charges of rape and sexual assault

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick is facing fresh charges of sex offences against two women, including rape and sexual assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Carrick is also accused of coercive and controlling behaviour following a lengthy investigation.

The 49-year-old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 17 October, the CPS added.

Carrick is accused of five counts of indecent assault against one woman and two counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour against another.

Lisa Ramsarran, chief crown prosecutor for the CPS in Thames and Chiltern, said: “The CPS has authorised Hertfordshire Constabulary to charge David Carrick with sexual offences against two women.

“David Carrick has been charged with five counts of indecent assault, two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. He has also been charged with one count of coercive and controlling behaviour.

“As criminal proceedings against this defendant are active, there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice his right to a fair trial.”

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor, of Hertfordshire Constabulary’s major crime unit, added: “The charges come in the wake of an extensive and complex investigation conducted over a period of several months.”

More follows on this breaking news story...