Forensic scientist to stand trial accused of mishandling Met Police evidence

A forensic scientist with the Metropolitan Police will stand trial next month, facing charges of misconduct in a public office.

Ursula Collins has been accused of eight offences, including failure to create and store evidence in accordance with Met Police required procedure, failure to request a DNA analysis of a sample, and misleading a police officer in relation to DNA samples being submitted.

The offences are said to have taken place between 2009 and 2018.

The 41-year-old from Mitcham, south London, was charged after an investigation into suspected mishandling of evidence within the Met Police’s forensic laboratory.

On Monday, Ms Collins appeared at Southwark Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing.

The charges against her allege that she “wilfully and without reasonable excuse or justification” misconducted herself “in a way which amounted to an abuse of the public’s trust in the office holder by failing to create and store exhibits in accordance with procedure, failing to request DNA analysis of a sample, misleading the officer in charge of the investigation in relation to the sample being submitted, and causing undue delay”.

Ms Collins has been granted unconditional bail until her trial, which has been set to begin on 8 November. The proceedings are expected to last eight days.