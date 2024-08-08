Support truly

A manhunt has been launched for a man who absconded from a care facility in east London.

Balasankar Narayanan, 44, was last seen at 6.40pm on Sunday when he ran away from staff at a park.

An appeal by the Metropolitan Police warned he can be violent and is considered a risk to women, and if seen, members of the public should not approach him but instead contact the police.

He has notable links to parts of the capital including Newham, Hammersmith, Highgate and Ilford, as well as the West Midlands.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: “Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who absconded while on escorted leave from a care facility in Ilford.

“Balasankar Narayanan, 44 was last seen at 6.40pm on Sunday, 4 August when he ran off from staff at a park.

“While our investigation to locate Balasankar continues, we are appealing to the public to help locate him.

“He can be violent and is considered a risk to women – if you see him please don’t approach him, but call police immediately.

“He has links across London, notably Newham, Greenford, Hammersmith, Highgate and Ilford, as well as the West Midlands. He has also been found in Grays and Manchester.”

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999 immediately, quoting CAD 6961/04Aug.