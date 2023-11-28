Met investigating hate crimes since Hamas attacks probe more than 970 incidents

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Met Police is investigating more than 970 incidents following the deadly Hamas attacks in Israel on 7 October.

The force has released images of more than 60 people in a major appeal to help identify suspected of committing hate crimes and other offences since the terrorist attack.

The force said there are more than 977 ongoing investigations across the Met into a wide range of offences linked to protests and incidents in communities.

The first suspect is a man aged in his 30s, with a long black beard, wearing a blue Adidas jacket, black cargo trousers, a white scarf with red and green patterns, and a black bandana (Met Police)

Police are appealing for help in identifying two men after a journalist and her colleagues were harassed in Stanhope Gate, close to Park Lane, shortly after 1pm on Saturday.

The first suspect is a man aged in his 30s, with a long black beard, wearing a blue Adidas jacket, black cargo trousers, a white scarf with red and green patterns, and a black bandana. The second suspect is a man aged in his 50s, with balding, greying brown hair. He is wearing blue jeans, a black leather jacket, a black jumper, and carrying a megaphone.

So far 434 people have been arrested for offences, including hate crimes and public order offences, over the past seven weeks. Some 288 were made in connection with offences at protests, while 133 were made following offences in communities. The final 13 relate to counter-terrorism offences. A total of 85 people have been charged.

The second suspect is a man aged in his 50s, with balding, greying brown hair (Met Police)

Chief Supt Paul Trevers said the Met “will not tolerate” offences, such as hate crime and support for proscribed organisations.

He said: "We know the effect of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East continues to have a significant impact on communities in London and we will do all we can to keep people safe.

"Our officers continue to meet regularly with members of the Jewish and Muslim communities across capital to provide reassurance and to respond to any concerns they may have.

"We have also been clear that offences, such as hate crime and support for proscribed organisations, will not be tolerated and we continue to have a dedicated policing operation to investigate these crimes and identify offenders."

Anyone who recognises any of the people in the images is asked to call 0208 246 9386. Alternatively, they can call 101, quoting Operation Brocks and the relevant image identification number. Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.