Met Police officer charged with rape and strangulation

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape, strangulation and a string of other offences.

PC James Murray was due to appear in court on Thursday over crimes allegedly committed since January this year, including some when he was on duty.

Scotland Yard said he was attached to the Met Operations unit, which includes a range of units from covert policing, to armed units and public order.

PC Murray has been charged with rape, non-fatal strangulation and actual bodily harm against a woman.

He is also accused of misconduct in public office, possessing banned PAVA incapacitant spray and four counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

The Metropolitan Police said PC Murray was arrested on Wednesday, taken into custody and immediately suspended from duty.

“The offences are alleged to have taken place between January and August this year; a number of them are reported to have taken place on duty,” a spokesperson added.

“A woman, who is known to PC Murray, is receiving support from specially trained officers. A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

PC Murray was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police remains in special measures following a series of scandals that have damaged public trust, including the murder of Sarah Everard and exposure of serial rapist David Carrick.

In June, commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said “many hundreds” of officers were being investigated over alleged sexual and domestic abuse following a trawl of files, with over 500 put on restricted duties.

He has called for his personal powers to dismiss unsuitable officers to be enhanced , calling the current system “slow and bureaucratic”.

“I've got tens of thousands of fantastic men and women, but I've got hundreds who shouldn't be here,” Sir Mark said. “We have to sort that out for our credibility.”

In March, a report by Baroness Louise Casey found the Metropolitan Police to be institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic, and said systematic failings and a “culture of denial” had allowed predators to flourish.