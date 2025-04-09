Former Met Police officer found guilty of assault but acquitted of rape

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A former Met Police officer has been found guilty of assault, but acquitted of rape.

Jorden Brown, who resigned from the force before his trial, was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 3 June last year.

Brown, who had been attached to the Central East Command Unit, was found not guilty of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one count of rape and controlling or coercive behaviour.

The 42 year-old was sentenced to an 18-month community order at a hearing on 28 August 2024, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed on Tuesday.

The offences were alleged to have occurred between November 2018 and February 2019 and related to one victim, who was known to him. They were alleged to have occurred off-duty.

They were reported to police in October 2019 and an investigation was launched, with Brown suspended from duty.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed Brown resigned before his trial. His resignation came amid a separate investigation conducted by the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) into unrelated matters.

Brown’s misconduct hearing took place in June 2023, and it was found that he had committed gross misconduct. The Met said he would have been dismissed if had still been employed by the force.

The CPS added that the requirements of the community order served to the defendant in August included rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 30 days, unpaid work for 120 hours, and paying a victim surcharge of £90.