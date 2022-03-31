Metropolitan Police officer charged with grievous bodily harm after man suffers life-changing injuries

The officer, who has not been named, will appear in court next month

Lizzie Dearden
Home Affairs Editor
Thursday 31 March 2022 17:12
A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with grievous bodily harm after a man suffered life-changing injuries.

The 25-year-old victim was Tasered and fell over a wall from a height during an incident in Haringey, north London, in May 2020.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had investigated the circumstances where Jordan Walker-Brown was injured and sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Prosecutors have now authorised a charge of grievous bodily harm and the officer will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 19 April.

Following the incident, Mr Walker-Brown was left paralysed from the waist down.

The IOPC said he could not be named for legal reasons, but Scotland Yard said he was a constable attached to the Territorial Support Group.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who is responsible for policing in Enfield and Haringey, said: “As the local commander for the area of London where this happened, I deeply regret any injury caused to a member of our community through an interaction with police officers.

“I am acutely aware of how concerned local people have been about this incident.

“This matter is now subject to criminal proceedings and it’s important we allow those proceedings to reach their conclusion.”

