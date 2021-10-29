Serving Met Police officer charged with multiple child sex offences

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with multiple child sex offences.

Detective Constable Francois Olwage, 51, was arrested at an address in Basingstoke on Thursday, 28 October.

Following an investigation by Hertfordshire Police, DC Olwage has been charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempting to incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.

DC Olwage, who is attached to Specialist Operations, was also charged with arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and meeting a girl under 16 years of age following grooming.

He has been remanded in custody and was due to appear before Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court later on Friday.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and DC Olwage has been suspended.

The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Detective Chief Superintendent Donna Smith, Directorate of Professional Standards, said: “The arrest of DC Olwage follows a comprehensive investigation by detectives from Hertfordshire Police and we will continue to offer them every support as their enquiries continue.

“He was suspended following his arrest for this serious and concerning offence. He has been charged and will now face criminal proceedings.

“It is important that nothing is said or published that could pose a risk to those proceedings.”