A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with committing six more rapes after new alleged victims came forward.

David Carrick, 47, had previously been charged with 20 offences, including seven counts of rape, against four women.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has now authorised nine new charges relating to four separate women.

They are six counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, one count of assault by penetration and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour.

The allegations relate to four new complainants and took place between 2009 and 2018.

Mr Carrick will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday over the new charges.

Peter Burt, of the CPS, said: “Following an ongoing investigation by Hertfordshire Constabulary, with continued support from the CPS, we have now charged David Carrick with a total of 29 alleged offences against eight women.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

In total, Mr Carrick, of Stevenage, stands charged with 29 offences against eight women, between 2009 and 2020.

They are 13 counts of rape, five counts of sexual assault, three counts of assault by penetration, three counts of coercive and controlling behaviour, two counts of false imprisonment and one count each of attempted rape, attempted sexual assault by penetration and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

