A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with sending offensive messages which allegedly mocked a person’s disability.

Pc Ashley Cooper, who is a response officer in Southwark and Lambeth in south London, has been charged with two counts of sending grossly offensive messages.

Scotland Yard said he is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The charges follow an investigation by the force’s anti-corruption detectives into claims that offensive messages mocking a person’s disability had been shared on WhatsApp.

Cooper was suspended from duty after the allegations came to light in October 2023.

Commander James Harman, who leads the force’s Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command, said: “I know many people will be concerned and disappointed to hear that an officer has been charged with a criminal offence.

“Legal proceedings are now under way and it would be inappropriate to comment further until that process concludes.”