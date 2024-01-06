Met Police officer charged with rape and strangulation while on probation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape and strangulation while working his probationary period.

PC Andrej Sagaidak, who is attached to the local policing team in south-east London, was charged with two counts of rape, one count of non-fatal strangulation and one count of causing actual bodily harm on Friday. He was suspended from duty following his arrest on Thursday.

An investigation was launched after the force received a report that a man had been raped by another man at a home in Islington on Monday. The officer was off-duty at the time of the alleged offence, said the force.

Sagaidak appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday where he was remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday.

The Met said its investigation is ongoing and the victim continues to be supported. It added that a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, responsible for policing in Bexley, Greenwich and Lewisham said: “This is a deeply concerning allegation and I know it will cause significant concern.

“We took immediate action when we received the report and the officer was suspended from duty following his arrest on Thursday.”

It comes after another serving Metropolitan Police officer appeared in court on Friday and denied a charge of causing a male to engage in penetrative sexual activity, which he allegedly committed 10 years ago when he was a Met special constable.

Sergeant Elliot Butler, 31, of Romford, Essex, who is attached to the Central East Command Unit, spoke to confirm his name and enter a plea when he appeared in the dock at Southwark Crown Court on Friday. He has also been charged with attempted rape but has yet to enter a plea.