Stephen Kyere: Met Police officer charged with rape and sexual offences
Former constable charged over alleged attack in Teddington in 2004
A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape and other sexual offences.
Stephen Kyere was a constable in the force at the time of the incident in April 2004, but resigned in March.
He has been charged with rape, attempted rape and indecent assault over an alleged attack in Teddington, south-west London.
Scotland Yard said Mr Kyere was attached to Hammersmith and Fulham police at the tie, but was off duty.
“He retired from the Metropolitan Police on 19 March 2021 and misconduct matters will be considered following the criminal process,” a spokesperson added.
“Specialist officers are providing support to the victim in this allegation and this will continue during and following the court process.”
Mr Kyere will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
