A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape.

PC Callum Utley, who works in the force’s West Area Command Unit, is accused of committing the offence in Buckinghamshire in 2019. He was off duty at the time.

The 24-year-old was charged last week following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, and is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on 25 May.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said its Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed, and PC Utley is currently suspended from duty.

The force was put into the equivalent of special measures by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary last year, and commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has pledged to restore public trust.