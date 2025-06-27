Survivors describe ‘devastating’ impact of Hainault sword attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Survivors have spoken of the “profound” and “devastating” impact of the Hainault sword attack.

Security guard Donato Iwule was run over by a van and then ran screaming for his life when Marcus Monzo came at him with a sword.

In a victim impact statement, he said: “The attack I endured has profoundly disrupted my life on every level, physically, mentally, emotionally and financially.

“I’ve had to manage physical pain, emotional trauma, anxiety – all from one violent and traumatic event.

“I am still in the process of healing – it has changed how I live, how I feel, and how I see the world around me.”

Pc Yasmin Mechem-Whitfield was severely injured after being struck repeatedly with a sword by Monzo.

She said: “Since the 30th April 2024 the injuries I sustained during this incident have had a significant and permanent effect on my life which has taken away my independence.”

She described facing “numerous challenges” in the wake of the attack, including struggling to dress one-handed, and preparing her hair.

She said: “I find this emotionally devastating every morning as I try to cover the scar and dent on the left side of my head.

“I no longer want to travel by myself or go out of the house without someone being with me. I have a fear of being attacked again and not being able to defend myself.”

Sindy Arias was asleep with her then partner Henry De Los Rios Polania when Monzo burst into their room, with their young child nearby.

She said she suffered “deep, persistent fear” and although she was not physically hurt, the emotional consequences were profound.

“No other family or person should have to go through such a complex, painful and destabilising experience,” she said.

Mr Polania suffered severe injuries to his hands which prevented him from going back to work.

Despite that, he said he had found strength he did not know he had and leaned on the love of family, friends and professionals.

He said: “I want the court to understand this attack didn’t end when it was over. I live with its consequences every single day, in my body, in my mind, in my finances, and in my future.

“I hope justice today reflects the seriousness and long-lasting damage caused by this violent act. And I hope the person responsible understands the full weight of what they’ve done and takes responsibility for it.”

Inspector Moloy Campbell sustained a serious hand injury when he ran in to confront Monzo with his baton raised after learning that one of his colleagues had been hurt.

Reading his statement at Monzo’s sentencing on Friday, he said: “The community that my team and I are tasked to protect was under attack. My team, the line which stood between peace and chaos, safety and danger, was being breached.

“This is a scary and lonely place to be in. There was no help in that moment – we were the help.

“I had a choice to make: to contain Mr Monzo and line my officers up for slaughter, or confront Mr Monzo, thereby putting mine and other officers’ lives at risk. This is a horrible decision which no-one should have to make.

“When I challenged Mr Monzo, I knew it may be the last decision I would ever make, but one that had to be made.

“It’s a horrible feeling, being in a confrontation which feels like a ‘him or me’ situation. When I felt the slash to my hand I looked down and saw the inside of it. I had no choice but to withdrawn due to a catastrophic bleed but I felt I had failed.”

Mr Campbell was treated in hospital and came round believing the team had achieved their goal to preserve life.

Describing his feelings on learning that was not the case and schoolboy Daniel Anjorin had died, he said: “I have never had the wind knocked out of me like that moment. I felt I was being sucked down into my hospital bed.”

He added: “Since returning to work, my heart beats a little bit quicker when my officers respond to violent incidents involving weapons.

“But Mr Monzo, you should know that my officers and I have continued, with renewed pride and focus, to respond whenever called upon. This will not change.”