Senior Met Police officer charged with breaking sex offence notification requirements

A senior Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with breaching sexual offence notification requirements.

Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams, 58, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 16 June.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said she stands accused of five offences under the Sexual Offences Act 2022, including failing to notify Scotland Yard of required details of overseas travel and financial details between 2019 and 2022.

The requirements were imposed following a conviction for possessing an indecent image of a child, which was received on WhatsApp from a person expressing concern.

Supt Williams was sacked from the Metropolitan Police but later reinstated following a legal battle.

Nick Price, of the CPS, said: “We have authorised charges for five offences relating to breaches of notification requirements.

“The charges follow an investigation by officers at the Metropolitan Police’s Central West Command Unit that began in 2022.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Supt Williams are active and that she has the right to a fair trial.”