Met Police officer sacked after testing positive for drugs

A police officer has been sacked after he failed a drugs test.

DC Stephen Proctor, who worked in the Metropolitan Police’s South East Basic Command Unit, was dismissed last week after a hearing found he had breached the force’s standards of professional behaviour for discreditable conduct.

The officer had been required to provide a urine sample for a “with-cause drugs test” in April after suspicions were raised that he was using prohibited substances.

The test revealed the presence of amphetamine and methamphetamine “in quantities that suggested misuse of those products,” the Metropolitan Police said.

At the hearing, Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball found that DC Proctor had committed gross misconduct and he was dismissed without notice.

The officer will now be placed on the College of Policing barred list, meaning he cannot serve as a police officer again.

Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, commander for policing in Greenwich, Lewisham and Bexley, said: “The actions of this former officer are incredibly disappointing and fall far below the rigorous values and standards that we strive to uphold in this BCU.

“Quick and appropriate action was taken when it was suspected that he had been using prohibited substances and as a result he has now been rightfully dismissed.

”Our communities deserve the best of its police officers and that kind of behaviour has no place at all in the Met.”

Last week it was reported that a police officer who took two packets of Jaffa Cakes from a police tuck shop without paying full price had been sacked.

PC Chris Dwyer paid 10p for the sponged-based sweet treats at a charity confectionary stall at Halifax police station on 21 January last year. But the actual price of the Jaffa Cakes at the charity stall was £1.

A police misconduct panel heard that the West Yorkshire police officer put money in the tin and removed two packets of the cakes.

When questioned about the disparity, PC Dwyer gave evidence that was “evasive and an attempt to reduce his culpability,” the misconduct panel found.