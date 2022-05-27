Gang who ran brothels jailed on modern slavery and trafficking offences

The gang ran brothels in London and Essex and police officers identified over 300 potential victims

Matt Mathers
Friday 27 May 2022 17:02
Modern slavery in the UK

Members of a gang involved in running brothels in London and Essex have been jailed for modern slavery and trafficking offences.

Five people were arrested following a Met Police Specialist Crime Command operation in London and Essex last year. Officers identified over 300 potential victims of trafficking, of which 134 women were safeguarded by the team.

After a 10-week trial at Isleworth Crown Court, the five defendants were convicted in March of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view of exploitation and conspiracy to control prostitution for gain.

Those jailed are Michael Lozinski, 52, of Berwick Avenue, Hayes; Sebastian Zimoch, 48, of Carlton Road, Romford; Gregaor Borowka, 44, of Yeading Avenue, Harrow; Rafal Lacki, 41, of Felmongers, Harlow, and Anna Zimoch, 45, of Carlton Road, Romford.

Lozinski was sentenced to seven years in jail, Sebastian Zimoch eight years, Borowka was given three years and nine months, Lacki was sentenced to 18 months for time already served, and Anna Zimoch was jailed for two years, suspended for two years, plus 150 hours’ unpaid work.

Rafal Lacki (L), Michael Lozinski (C), Gregaor Borowka (R)

(Met Police)

The court heard how Lozinski ran five brothels in west London and Zimoch ran two brothels in the Docklands and northwest London.

The Met said the ‘business’ began in 2015 and the organised crime gang (OCG) was run by a husband and wife team, Sebastian and Anna Zimoch.

They recruited women and employed a number of drivers and a receptionist. The defendants received significant financial gain through their exploitation of the women.

In addition, Michael Lozinski branched out by running his own brothel to maximise his illegal profits.

Sebastian Zimoch

(Met Police)

Anna Zimoch

(Met Police)

Lacki was one of the main drivers for the OCG along with Borowka, who also worked as a receptionist for Golden Kiss escort services. Both Borowka and Lacki were trusted members of the OCG, the Met said.

During this time, one women aged 19 was sexually exploited and trafficked to clients addresses in the West End. On one occasion the victim was taken on a callout to Arab clients, around £3,000 was exchanged for her services for a whole night, with the victim being paid around two hundred pounds.

On another occassion the woman refused to perform sexual services with a client, following which she was refused food by one of the members of the OCG telling her that she did not deserve to eat.

In 2020 Lozinski and Zimoch ceased working together. Sebastian and Anna Zimoch ran an escort website called Golden Kiss, advertising girls for sex work. He, along with his drivers, drove the women to the clients. Borowka accompanied Zimoch during these call outs.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in