Gang who ran brothels jailed on modern slavery and trafficking offences

Members of a gang involved in running brothels in London and Essex have been jailed for modern slavery and trafficking offences.

Five people were arrested following a Met Police Specialist Crime Command operation in London and Essex last year. Officers identified over 300 potential victims of trafficking, of which 134 women were safeguarded by the team.

After a 10-week trial at Isleworth Crown Court, the five defendants were convicted in March of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view of exploitation and conspiracy to control prostitution for gain.

Those jailed are Michael Lozinski, 52, of Berwick Avenue, Hayes; Sebastian Zimoch, 48, of Carlton Road, Romford; Gregaor Borowka, 44, of Yeading Avenue, Harrow; Rafal Lacki, 41, of Felmongers, Harlow, and Anna Zimoch, 45, of Carlton Road, Romford.

Lozinski was sentenced to seven years in jail, Sebastian Zimoch eight years, Borowka was given three years and nine months, Lacki was sentenced to 18 months for time already served, and Anna Zimoch was jailed for two years, suspended for two years, plus 150 hours’ unpaid work.

Rafal Lacki (L), Michael Lozinski (C), Gregaor Borowka (R) (Met Police)

The court heard how Lozinski ran five brothels in west London and Zimoch ran two brothels in the Docklands and northwest London.

The Met said the ‘business’ began in 2015 and the organised crime gang (OCG) was run by a husband and wife team, Sebastian and Anna Zimoch.

They recruited women and employed a number of drivers and a receptionist. The defendants received significant financial gain through their exploitation of the women.

In addition, Michael Lozinski branched out by running his own brothel to maximise his illegal profits.

Sebastian Zimoch (Met Police)

Anna Zimoch (Met Police)

Lacki was one of the main drivers for the OCG along with Borowka, who also worked as a receptionist for Golden Kiss escort services. Both Borowka and Lacki were trusted members of the OCG, the Met said.

During this time, one women aged 19 was sexually exploited and trafficked to clients addresses in the West End. On one occasion the victim was taken on a callout to Arab clients, around £3,000 was exchanged for her services for a whole night, with the victim being paid around two hundred pounds.

On another occassion the woman refused to perform sexual services with a client, following which she was refused food by one of the members of the OCG telling her that she did not deserve to eat.

In 2020 Lozinski and Zimoch ceased working together. Sebastian and Anna Zimoch ran an escort website called Golden Kiss, advertising girls for sex work. He, along with his drivers, drove the women to the clients. Borowka accompanied Zimoch during these call outs.