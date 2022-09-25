Jump to content

Met Police quietly lowers speed ‘limit’ by 1mph triggering surge in fines

The force implemented its new formula in May 2019, but never announced the change

Emily Atkinson
Sunday 25 September 2022 16:46
The Met implemented the new rules in May 2019 but never announced the change

The Metropolitan Police has quietly dropped its speed limit tolerance by 1mph, which has seen the number of fines being slapped on speeding motorists soar by a reported 259 per cent.

Police rules previously stated that drivers would not face action unless they broke the speed limit by 10 per cent plus 3mph.

But the Met’s recent “stealth” move will now see anyone who broke the speed limit by 10 per cent plus 2mph issued with a fixed penalty notice or sent on a speed awareness course.

Under the old formula, motorists could drive 25mph in a 20mph zone before facing a charge. According to the new mechanism, drivers will only be able to reach 24mph before facing punishment.

An estimated 347,000 drivers were warned they will be prosecuted for speeding in the first six months of 2022, compared to 97,000 people in the second half of 2021,The Times reports.

The Met implemented its new formula on 14 May 2019 but never announced the change.

When asked about the change, the force told the newspaper: “Posted speed limits are the maximum speed that road users should travel at any time ... irrespective of the speed threshold that police commence enforcement action.”

The new rules only apply to the Met Police and a handful of other forces, including Lancashire Police. Other constabularies have maintained the 10 per cent plus 3mph rule.

The National Police Chiefs Council has, however, indicated it will review its guidance, meaning speeding regulations across the UK could tighten to match those in force in London.

Steve McNamara, general secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association, said the changes had “an absolutely massive increase in taxi drivers receiving three, six, nine and 12 points in a three or four-week period — some of whom have been driving 35 years as a professional driver without a single point on their licence”.

He told the newspaper that taxi drivers in Park Lane, which used to have a 40mph speed limit, were being caught in the early hours of the morning “for doing 23 miles an hour and losing their livelihood”.

