Man arrested for attempted murder as Met police officer stabbed on duty

A Met officer has been stabbed while responding to reports of a man with a knife.

A 30-year old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the officer sustained serious injuries to his shoulder during the incident, which took place at around 4.20pm on Tuesday in north London.

Fellow officers at the scene in Mandeville Road, Enfield disarmed and detain the suspect and seized a knife.

Officers administered first aid treatment, including using a tourniquet. The victim was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service and is in stable condition.

The suspect sustained an injury during the arrest and has been discharged from hospital. He is now in police custody.

Enquiries continue into the circumstances of the incident.

Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes said: “This officer has shown immense bravery apprehending a suspect, armed with a knife. Visiting him in hospital after he was injured, I was struck by his courage and humility.

“He didn’t want to talk about his own actions but to praise the professionalism of the police medic and other colleagues who provided him with vital first aid, and arrested the suspect.

“He was in good spirits and spoke with pride about the work his team do, protecting Londoners. And yesterday, he did just that – stepped forward to put himself between the public and a clearly dangerous individual.

“In doing so, he showed the best of the Met and reminded us of the daily challenges officers face while doing their duty to protect the public. The officer and the Met would also like to thank colleagues in the NHS for their care.

“The local community can be reassured that the incident was dealt with swiftly and that a thorough investigation is now underway.”