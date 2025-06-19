Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police officers face misconduct hearing after 90-year-old woman with dementia put in spit hood

A 90-year-old Black woman with dementia was ‘red-dotted’ with a Taser, handcuffed and put in a spit hood

Sian Elvin
Thursday 19 June 2025 15:32 BST
(The Independent)

Two serving Metropolitan Police officers and a former officer will face a gross misconduct hearing following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into an incident in south London where a 90-year-old Black woman with dementia was “red-dotted” with a Taser, handcuffed and put in a spit hood.

The IOPC said an officer responded to a disturbance at an address in Peckham on May 9 2023 after a call from the woman’s carer.

The officer found the woman holding kitchen utensils and was subsequently red-dotted, or targeted, with the Taser when she refused to drop them, although the Taser was not discharged.

More officers attended the property and the woman was handcuffed. The spit hood was applied after she spat at the officers, the IOPC said.

She was taken to hospital and the handcuffs and hood were subsequently removed.

The IOPC investigation was launched in June 2023 after a voluntary referral from the Met and a complaint from the family over use of force and alleging discrimination due to her age, race, sex and disability.

The watchdog determined there were gross misconducts cases to answer over the treatment of the woman but found no evidence the woman was discriminated against based on race or sex.

