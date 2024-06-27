Met Police officer charged after ‘stealing money from man who collapsed and died’
Pc Craig Carter suspended from duty and is due before magistrates
A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with misconduct in public office over the alleged theft of money from a man who died after collapsing, the force said.
PC Craig Carter has also been suspended from duty.
The officer, who is attached to the North Area Command Unit, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
The charge relates to the alleged theft of money from a man who died following a collapse in September 2022, the force said.
He was charged via postal charge requisition – a magistrates’ court summons, which means he was not arrested..