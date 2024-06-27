Met Police officer charged after ‘stealing money from man who collapsed and died’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with misconduct in public office over the alleged theft of money from a man who died after collapsing, the force said.

PC Craig Carter has also been suspended from duty.

The officer, who is attached to the North Area Command Unit, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The charge relates to the alleged theft of money from a man who died following a collapse in September 2022, the force said.

He was charged via postal charge requisition – a magistrates’ court summons, which means he was not arrested..