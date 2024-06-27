Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Met Police officer charged after ‘stealing money from man who collapsed and died’

Pc Craig Carter suspended from duty and is due before magistrates

Jane Dalton
Thursday 27 June 2024 14:44
A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with misconduct in public office (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with misconduct in public office (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with misconduct in public office over the alleged theft of money from a man who died after collapsing, the force said.

PC Craig Carter has also been suspended from duty.

The officer, who is attached to the North Area Command Unit, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The charge relates to the alleged theft of money from a man who died following a collapse in September 2022, the force said.

He was charged via postal charge requisition – a magistrates’ court summons, which means he was not arrested..

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in