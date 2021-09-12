Serving Metropolitan Police officer charged with 19 voyeurism offences

A senior officer serving with the Metropolitan Police has been charged with 19 counts of voyeurism.

Neil Corbel, a 40-year-old detective inspector, is accused of committing the string of crimes within the Greater London, Manchester and Brighton areas.

They are alleged to have taken place within a three-year period, between January 2017 and February 2020.

Mr Corbel – who has been suspended from the force – was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences, Scotland Yard said.

The officer, from the Met’s Continuous Policing Improvement command, was charged by postal charge requisition on 11 August, the Met said on Sunday.

He is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed, the force said.

Additional reporting by PA