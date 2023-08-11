For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two Metropolitan Police officers could face criminal charges over claims they failed to provide enough first aid to a stab victim, who later died.

Usmaan Mahmood, 20, was fatally injured after being knifed in Thornton Heath, south London, on 13 June. Two officers were flagged down by a passer-by at 4.16pm after he was found collapsed on Sandfield Road.

They called an ambulance and first aid, including CPR, was immediately performed before Mr Mahmood was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

But the following day, a member of the public complained to the Met Police that the two officers had not done enough to save his life.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct are investigating both officers (Sean Dempsey/PA) (PA Wire)

The incident was reviewed by the Met’s Department of Professional Standards and a mandatory referral was made to the police watchdog the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

The watchdog said it was looking into the contact the two officers had with Mr Mahmood before his death, and whether the first aid provided was “appropriate and timely”.

The investigation will look at video from body-worn cameras, witness statements, CCTV footage and recordings from police radio systems.

The officers could face criminal charges as they are being investigated for alleged misconduct in public office, along with potential breaches of professional standards, which could amount to gross misconduct.

IOPC Director Mel Palmer said: “Our thoughts are with the family of Usmaan Mahmood and everyone affected by his death.

“A member of the public raised concerns about the actions of the officers. It’s important that we progress our independent investigation to establish the full circumstances, including the decision-making of the officers involved.

“We have been in regular contact with Mr Mahmood’s family to update them on the investigation.

“Once it’s completed, we will decide whether to make a referral to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision, and also decide whether any of the officers involved should face disciplinary proceedings.”

All police officers are provided with a basic level of emergency first aid training, with advanced training given to officers in high-risk positions.

Joshua Munoz, 19, has been charged with Mr Mahmood’s murder and has been remanded into custody.