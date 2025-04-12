Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police officers dress up as Batman and Robin in bizarre undercover sting

The officers used the creative tactic after criminals began to recognise them and flee

Athena Stavrou
Saturday 12 April 2025 08:59 BST
Met Police officers dress up as Batman and Robin in 'creative tactic' to catch street scammers

Police officers went undercover as Batman and Robin in a bizarre sting operation to catch con artists on Westminster Bridge.

The two Metropolitan Police officers could be seen running through swarms of people on the central London bridge before reprimanding the suspects.

The officers, who are part of the local neighbourhood team, decided to use the creative tactic after criminals began to recognise them from afar.

Westminster Bridge is known to be a hotspot for scammers and con artists (Met police)

Lambeth Met Police shared the video on social media, adding that both men arrested in the video have now been convicted.

The force said: “We know criminality on Westminster Bridge is a concern for the public.

“We will continue to target those involved, arrest them and continue to put them before the courts."

One of the men remanded was Costica Barbu, who was convicted the following day and fined £925.

The officers used the creative tactic after criminals began to recognise them and flee (Met police)

On Thursday a second man, Eugen Stoica was convicted at Croydon Magistrates Court in his absence. The Met said he was previously granted bail but left the country and failed to appear at court, adding that a warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

Despite being a few steps from the Houses of Parliament, Westminster Bridge is known to be a hotspot for scammers and con artists.

Tourists who flock to the bridge are sometimes caught up in a ‘cup and ball’ gambling game, operated by illegal gangs.

The issue has previously been raised at the London Assembly, with the Met Police having “recognised the issues caused by the cup and ball scammers”.

