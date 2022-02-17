Three Metropolitan Police officers charged over messages in Wayne Couzens WhatsApp group

The messages were uncovered during a watchdog’s investigation following the murder of Sarah Everard

Lizzie Dearden
Home Affairs Editor
Thursday 17 February 2022 13:09
<p>Sarah Everard was murdered by police officer Wayne Couzens (family handout/CPS/PA)</p>

Sarah Everard was murdered by police officer Wayne Couzens (family handout/CPS/PA)

(PA Media)

Three Metropolitan Police officers have been charged with sending “grossly offensive” messages in a WhatsApp group used by Wayne Couzens.

The messages, from between April and August 2019, were uncovered by a watchdog investigation following the murder of Sarah Everard last year.

Rosemary Ainslie, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Each of the three defendants has been charged with sending grossly offensive messages on a public communications network. The alleged offences took place on a WhatsApp group chat.”

The men, who have not yet been officially named, were all officers at the time of the alleged offences in 2019.

Two are currently serving in the force and one has subsequently left. The Independent understands that Couzens is not among the officers charged.

Recommended

They have been charged with sending grossly offensive messages on a public communications network, contrary to section 127 of the Communications Act 2003.

All three defendants will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 16 March.

The charges came after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct. The watchdog said the offences are alleged to have occurred between

“The IOPC’s investigation began following a referral from the Metropolitan Police Service in April last year and was completed in December when we referred a file of evidence to the CPS”.

Couzens kidnapped, raped and murdered Ms Everard, after staging a fake arrest as she walked home during Covid restrictions.

The case has sparked an independent review into the Metropolitan Police’s “standards and culture”, and a separate public inquiry that will probe whether opportunities to stop Couzens were missed, and wider issues with vetting.

Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil

Show all 36

Dame Cressida Dick announced her resignation as commissioner last week, following pressure from the mayor of London after a fresh scandal over misogyny and racism at Charing Cross police station.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in