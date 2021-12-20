A woman has reportedly been abducted in Hayes, London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police were called to a report of a woman, believed to be in her 20s, being forced into a vehicle against her will by a man, also believed to be in his 20s.

The incident was reported just after midday on Saturday 18 December on Cranford Lane, Hayes in South East London.

The Met is appealing for any witnesses or people with evidence to come forward with information.

The woman was described as being white, of slim build, medium light red hair. She was wearing a black leather jacket, black trousers and white slippers.

The driver of the vehicle was described as a white man, of slim build, with short brown hair. He was wearing a black jumper, black trousers and black shoes.

He was driving a white flat back transit van with an open cage at the rear, the statement said.

Detective Sergeant Luke Taylor, from the Met’s West Area Command, said the Met were “concerned for the welfare” of the woman and appealed for information and possible video footage from dash cams or security cameras.

He said: “We are concerned for the welfare of this woman, and are gathering information to understand the context of the incident and locate the vehicle and people in question.

“I am requesting that anyone who saw the incident, has any information on the van or the driver, or anyone who lives in the area and may have dashcam or ring doorbell footage to contact police.

“I am sure that news of this incident will be distressing to the local community, and would like to reassure them that police are working at speed to ensure that the circumstances of the incident are fully understood, and the woman is located safe and well.”