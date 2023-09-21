Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chris Kaba’s family emotional in court as murder-accused officer appears in dock

The 24-year-old died in Streatham Hill, south east London, last September 6.

Margaret Davis
Thursday 21 September 2023 12:36
Chris Kaba died after being shot by a police officer in September last year. (Inquest/PA)
Chris Kaba died after being shot by a police officer in September last year. (Inquest/PA)
(PA Media)

Family members of a 24-year-old shot by a police marksman became emotional as the officer appeared in court charged with murder.

Chris Kaba died in Streatham Hill, south east London, on September 6 last year when he was shot through an Audi car windscreen.

The Metropolitan Police officer, named only as NX121, was led into the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, with several of Mr Kaba’s loved ones watching from the public gallery.

One woman left the courtroom in tears as prosecutor Tom Little KC outlined how the case should proceed.

The officer’s barrister, Patrick Hill, was asked to confirm the defendant’s identity in court and the officer did not speak.

In the moments before the shooting, Mr Kaba had driven into Kirkstall Gardens and collided with a marked police car.

The officer fired one shot and hit Mr Kaba in the head.

They have not been named publicly after an application for anonymity was granted in court.

NX121 was remanded into custody to appear at the Old Bailey this afternoon.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in