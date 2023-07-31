Jump to content

Metropolitan Police officer charged with stalking woman

Pc Ben Bunsell, attached to Central South Command Unit, is said to have stalked the woman between June and July 2023.

Luke O'Reilly
Monday 31 July 2023 13:33
Pc Ben Bunsell, attached to Central South Command Unit, is said to have stalked the woman between June and July 2023 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Archive)

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with stalking.

Pc Ben Bunsell, attached to Central South Command Unit, is said to have stalked a woman between June and July 2023, the Met Police said in a statement.

The stalking is alleged to have taken place while Pc Bunsell was off duty, the forced added.

He has been suspended from duty.

Pc Bunsell will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The Met Police said that their Directorate of Professional Standards is aware.

