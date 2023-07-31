Metropolitan Police officer charged with stalking woman

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with stalking.

Pc Ben Bunsell, attached to Central South Command Unit, is said to have stalked a woman between June and July 2023, the Met Police said in a statement.

The stalking is alleged to have taken place while Pc Bunsell was off duty, the forced added.

He has been suspended from duty.

Pc Bunsell will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The Met Police said that their Directorate of Professional Standards is aware.