Life sentence for killer who stabbed victim 24 times

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 23-year-old drug dealer has been jailed for life for murdering a man he stabbed 24 times in a knife attack last year.

Raekwon Hanniford-Brown, of Rossiter Road, Balham, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 19 years at Croydon Crown Court on Friday for killing Errol McKay, 49, in Wandsworth.

Forensic examiners linked Hanniford-Brown to the scene through a bloodied handprint, the Metropolitan Police said.

The court heard an argument broke out between Mr McKay and his attacker at the victim’s flat on Trinity Crescent on July 27.

It turned into a physical fight that ended with Mr McKay sustaining fatal wounds.

The pair had an agreement for Hanniford-Brown to store drugs that he dealt in Mr McKay’s flat, and in turn the victim was supplied with crack cocaine, the Met said.

Mr McKay was pronounced dead at the scene with 24 stab wounds including injuries to the back of his head and neck.

Police said Hanniford-Brown moved his drugs safe in the flat before leaving the scene on a bicycle.

He then disposed of the knife and tried to leave the country but was arrested at Gatwick Airport on July 28 and charged with murder the following day.

This man took Errol’s life then tried to run away. Some of us have been able to forgive, others have not, cannot and will not Errol McKay's family

The court heard forensic examiners found extensive bloodstaining in the lounge, where the attack took place, and kitchen of the flat.

A bloody handprint was also found in the bedroom which linked to Hanniford-Brown’s fingerprints.

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Semple, of the Met’s specialist crime command, said: “Hanniford-Brown claimed that he acted in self-defence and that he suffered with PTSD and a phobia of knives, he also said that if it wasn’t self-defence, he at least hadn’t intended to cause Errol serious harm.

“However, the severity of the wounds he inflicted, the mobile phone data and the steps he took to distance himself from the incident, indicated otherwise.”

A spokesperson for Mr McKay’s family said: “Errol was the youngest of nine children, the baby of the family. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and nephew.

“Errol was humble, funny and affectionate. A kind-hearted man who prioritised family.

“This man took Errol’s life then tried to run away. Some of us have been able to forgive, others have not, cannot and will not.

“Errol was taken from us too soon but leaves behind a legacy of love.”