Constance Marten and Mark Gordon to appear in court after baby’s remains found

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon will appear in court after the remains of a baby were found in a wooded area.

The Metropolitan Police said they have both been charged with gross negligence manslaughter, concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.

Officers found the body of a baby on Wednesday in the Hollingbury area of Brighton, East Sussex, following a two-day search operation.

The infant is yet to be formally identified and a post-mortem examination is due to take place on Friday.

Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, both of no fixed address, were arrested on Stanmer Villas in Brighton on Monday after police spent several weeks searching for them.

They are in custody and will appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday.