Met Police volunteer officer found guilty of raping a child

A volunteer Metropolitan Police officer has been found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting a child.

James Bubb, who was born male but now identifies as a woman named Gwyn Samuels, groomed one of two victims online before sexually assaulting her when she was just 12 years old.

During a trial at Amersham Law Courts, jurors heard that the officer sexually assaulted the girl in public shortly before her 13th birthday.

The victim told police that the defendant choked and punched her.

On Thursday, in relation to one complainant, the officer was found guilty of one count of raping a child under 13, one count of sexual activity with a child, one count of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, and one count of assault by penetration.

The officer was found not guilty of one count of rape and one count of sexual activity with a child in relation to that complainant, and found guilty of one count of rape against another complainant.

All charges stemmed from incidents that took place between 1 January 2018 and 2 April 2024.

The defendant, who wore a black cardigan, glasses, and cream shirt, made no expression as the verdicts were read out but sobbed after the foreman finished speaking.

Judge Jonathan Cooper told jurors: “This has been a very challenging case, I’m sure, for you as individuals.”

The court heard the defendant met the first victim online in 2018 before meeting in person for the first time at a Christian festival a few months later.

The victim also said the defendant spoke “a lot about the powers he had” in their role with the Met as a special constable.

The court also heard the officer raped the second victim while the pair were in an on-off relationship with her between January 2018 and February 2023.

She said the defendant would “use police training techniques” on her, telling officers: “The control, the power he got. It sure as hell wasn’t consensual.”

The defendant, of High Street, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, will be sentenced at a date that the court has yet to set.