Latest numbers of people charged and sentenced for recent disorder

Here are some of the key statistics for people charged and sentenced in connection with the recent disorder in parts of the country, as of August 14:

– Charges

A total of 372 adults have been charged so far, according to information compiled by the PA news agency.

At least 65 people under the age of 18 are also believed to have been charged.

– Ages

Of the 372 adults so far charged, 48 (13%) are aged 18 to 20, with a further 54 (15%) aged 21 to 25 and 47 (13%) aged 26 to 30.

This means 149 of the adults charged (40%) are between 18 and 30.

Some 59 of adults charged are aged 31-35 (16%), 54 are aged 36-40 (15%), 46 are aged 41-45 (12%) and 23 (6%) are aged 46-50.

The numbers are lower among older age groups, with 20 of the adults charged being aged 51-55 (5% of the total), nine aged 56-60 (2%) and 12 over 60 (3%).

The oldest person to be charged so far is William Morgan, 69, of Walton in Liverpool.

He was charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon and subsequently jailed at Liverpool Crown Court for two years and eight months.

The next oldest person is Anthony Levitt, 67, of Leeds, who has been charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place and is due to appear at Leeds’ Magistrates Court on August 19.

Of those charged who are under the age of 18, the youngest to date are two 12-year-old boys, both of whom have pleaded guilty to the charge of violent disorder.

One 12-year-old has been remanded to local authority accommodation, ahead of sentencing in Manchester next month.

– Gender

Of the 372 adults charged so far, information on gender is known for 349 of them.

Some 334 of the 349 (96%) are male, while 15 (4%) are female.

– Police force

Of the 372 adults charged so far, information on the police force that brought the charge is known for 335 of them.

The forces that account for the highest number of people within this total are the Metropolitan Police (40 people, or 12% ), Cleveland (39 or 12%), Greater Manchester (38 or 11%), Merseyside (31 or 9%) and South Yorkshire (25 or 7%).

– Sentences

A total of 69 adults have so far been sentenced, 64 of whom have been sent to jail.

The longest jail sentence so far is three years and four months, handed to Gareth Metcalfe, 44, of Southport, who pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was sentenced by Liverpool Crown Court.

A jail term of 38 months was given to Tyler Kay, 26, of Northampton, who was sentenced by Northampton Crown Court for publishing written material to stir up racial hatred.

The shortest jail sentences so far are two months, handed to Lee Dunn, 51, for sending offensive messages; and James Nelson, 18, of Horwich in Bolton, for criminal damage to property valued under £5,000.