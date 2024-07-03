Metropolitan Police officer arrested on suspicion of rape

Support truly

A serving Metropolitan Police firearms officer has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

The officer was arrested on 24 June over offences alleged to have taken place between 2013 and last year.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “A serving Met officer has been arrested on suspicion of rape and other offences.

“The officer, an inspector in the Met’s Specialist Firearms Command, was arrested on Monday, 24 June.

“The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2013 and 2023.

“He was bailed to return in mid-September, pending further enquiries. He has been suspended from duty.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) was informed by the Met about the arrest of the officer, as is a matter of course.

A spokesperson for the policing watchdog said: “We received a mandatory conduct referral from the Metropolitan Police Service on 26 June 2024 following the arrest earlier that week of a Met officer on suspicion of multiple offences.

“After carefully considering the referral we decided, given the officer has already been arrested and interviewed by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards, that the Met should continue with its investigation.”