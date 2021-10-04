A Metropolitan Police officer who worked on the same team as Wayne Couzens has appeared in court charged with rape.

David Carrick, 46, appeared via video link at Hatfield Remand Court on Monday morning.

Prosecutor Mark Fleckney told the hearing the alleged incident happened at a hotel in St Albans on 4 September 2020.

The defendant was not asked to enter a plea during the hearing, but a defence lawyer indicated that he would deny the charge.

The court heard that Mr Carrick served in the Metropolitan Police’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, and claimed to have guarded high-profile figures including the prime minister. He has been suspended from duty.

Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring, the chief magistrate, remanded Mr Carrick in custody ahead of a hearing at St Albans Crown Court on 1 November.