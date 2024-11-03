Heroic off-duty officer stabbed with machete after intervening in moped robbery

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A heroic off-duty police officer was stabbed with a large knife or a machete after intervening in a robbery in Luton.

The officer, who is from the Metropolitan Police, was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries while his attackers fled on a separate victim’s moped.

Bedfordshire Police were called to the scene just outside the Luton Point in George Street at around 1.10pm on Saturday.

Temporary Chief Constable Dan Vajzovic said: “The courage of the off-duty officer is to be commended as, in putting himself in harm’s way, he undoubtedly helped to prevent any further harm to the public. Wanton violence of this level is utterly appalling and has no place on the streets of our county.

“Thankfully, the officer is expected to make a full recovery, though this story could have been very different. I speak on behalf of the force and wider public in thanking him for his bravery and selflessness in the line of duty. His actions were nothing short of heroic.”

The incident occurred outside Luton Point in St George Street ( Google Maps )

Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire John Tizard said: “This is one of many examples of police officers putting themselves at risk in the public interest and to protect members of the public. Selfless interventions like this and effective policing are critical to making Bedfordshire’s streets safer.

“Even when off duty, this Met officer was ready to step into danger to protect others. On behalf of the people of Bedfordshire I thank him for his courageous action, and wish him all the best for a speedy recovery.”

The men involved in the incident are described as being in their early 20s, with one wearing a black jacket and trousers. The other was wearing a dark-coloured jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms with a white strip down the side.

Officers are appealing for anyone with the information about the incident to come forward.

Detective Inspector Jon Stow from Luton CID said: “This brazen attack took place in the middle of a busy area and must have been extremely frightening for all those who witnessed it.

“We believe that the victim of the original robbery of the bike left the scene, and so we are particularly keen to identify him. We would also like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time or knows anything about this offence.

“We are dedicating resources to this investigation to locate the individuals responsible. We will also maintain a high visibility presence in Luton town centre after this distressing incident and would welcome any residents to come and speak to us if they have concerns or information to share.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 or via our online reporting tool, quoting Operation Schubert.