Two Met Police officers charged with assault ‘after using excessive force during stop and search’

Sergeant Emily Joshi and Constable Ozan Yelken due in court after incident in Hendon, north London

Wednesday 13 July 2022 22:14
A family has paid tribute to a 16 year-old boy after he died in a stabbing (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Archive)

Two Metropolitan Police officers have been charged with common assault after complaints they used excessive force stopping a man in London.

Sergeant Emily Joshi and Constable Ozan Yelken are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday July 15, accused of common assault by beating.

The charges relate to a man who was stopped on Wykeham Road, Hendon, on December 28 last year.

It is understood the incident relates to the man being stopped and searched.

In May, the Metropolitan Police received a complaint alleging that excessive force had been used and, the following month, police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), passed a file of evidence to prosecutors who authorised the charges.

In a statement, the force said the pair have been placed on restricted duties, which will be reviewed.

It added that the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards is aware and misconduct matters “will be considered” once criminal proceedings have finished.

Chief Superintendent Sara Leach said: “I know that this charge will, of course, be concerning. We have fully supported the IOPC with their investigation.

“As criminal proceedings are now active, I am unable to provide any more comment as it is really important that we do not undermine or interfere with this case.”

