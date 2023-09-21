Chris Kaba’s family emotional in court as murder-accused officer appears in dock

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Family members of a 24-year-old shot by a police marksman became emotional as the officer appeared in court charged with murder.

Chris Kaba died in Streatham Hill, south east London, in September last year after he was shot through an Audi car windscreen.

The Metropolitan Police officer, named only as NX121, was led into the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, with several of Mr Kaba’s loved ones watching from the public gallery.

One woman left the courtroom in tears as prosecutor Tom Little KC outlined how the case should proceed.

The officer’s barrister, Patrick Hill, was asked to confirm the defendant’s identity in court and the officer did not speak.

In the moments before the shooting, Mr Kaba had driven into Kirkstall Gardens and collided with a marked police car.

The officer fired one shot and hit Mr Kaba in the head.

They have not been named publicly after an application for anonymity was granted in court.

NX121 later appeared at the Old Bailey for a second brief hearing to discuss bail.

He answered “yes” when asked by the court clerk if he is NX121, and passed a piece of paper to court staff with his date of birth on it.

Recorder of London Mark Lucraft KC told the marksman that a plea and trial preparation hearing will be listed for December 1, with a possible trial date of September 9 next year.

A hearing will take place at the same court on Friday next week to discuss a legal order that bans the identification of the officer.

NX121 was released on bail on the conditions that he lives at a named address, surrenders his passport and does not apply for international travel documents.