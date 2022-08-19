Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Irish president pays tribute to ‘generosity and kindness’ of Thomas O’Halloran

A man charged with murder has been remanded in custody.

Cate McCurry
Friday 19 August 2022 15:06
The president of Ireland Michael D Higgins paid tribute to Thomas O’Halloran (Metropolitan Police/PA)
The president of Ireland Michael D Higgins paid tribute to Thomas O’Halloran (Metropolitan Police/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Irish president has paid tribute to the “generosity and kindness” of Thomas O’Halloran, an 87-year-old Irishman who died after being stabbed in London.

President Michael D Higgins expressed his sympathy for Mr O’Halloran’s family and friends and to the Irish community in London where he lived.

A man charged with murder has been remanded in custody.

Lee Byer, 44, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Friday over the alleged killing of Mr O’Halloran, in Greenford, west London, on Tuesday.

Mr O’Halloran, who was originally from Ennistymon in Co Clare, died after he was stabbed in the chest while on his mobility scooter.

In a statement, Mr Higgins said: “On behalf of the people of Ireland, may I express my profound sympathy to all the members of the family of Thomas O’Halloran who died under such tragic circumstances this week, to the Irish community in London of whom he was a part, and to all in London and Ireland who knew him.

“I can only imagine the deep shock that his family and his friends are experiencing and may I convey my heartfelt condolences to them all.

“The grief that they will be feeling, I can share.”

He said Mr O’Halloran was “so altruistically minded and indeed cherished in his local community in Greenford”.

I hope that Thomas' family and friends can draw strength from the legacy of kindness he leaves to the wider Irish community in Britain, of which he was a member for so long

Michael D Higgins

Mr Higgins added: “May I pay tribute to that generosity and kindness that Thomas showed in his life, as well as to Thomas’s musical talent which he shared so freely, most recently in support of those impacted by the situation in Ukraine.

“I hope that Thomas’ family and friends can draw strength from the legacy of kindness he leaves to the wider Irish community in Britain, of which he was a member for so long.

“Sabina joins me in renewing our deepest condolences to all of those who loved and cared for Thomas. May he rest in peace.”

Mr O’Halloran is survived by his family, including his sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in