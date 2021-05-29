Tory councillor charged over child sex offences

A Conservative councillor has been charged with child sex offences.

Michael Green, a Scottish Conservative councillor on Fife Council, has been charged with two offences, one in 2006 and one in 2011.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Conservatives said Mr Green had been suspended from the party.

Mr Green was arrested by Police Scotland. A spokesperson for the force said: “A 70-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two separate incidents of non-recent sexual offences against children, that took place in 2006 and 2011 in the Glenrothes and Leslie areas.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Mr Green, sits as a councillor for the Glenrothes North, Leslie and Markinch ward of Fife Council.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Conservatives said: “Councillor Mick Green was suspended when we became aware of a police investigation that resulted in charges being made.”

Morag Ferguson, head of legal and democratic services at Fife Council, reportedly said: “We are aware of an ongoing Police Scotland investigation involving a Fife councillor.”

Local paperThe Courier reported Mr Ferguson as saying: “As this is a live case we cannot comment further on the individual circumstances.”

Additional reporting by agencies