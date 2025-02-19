‘Calculating’ postman abused position to sexually assault women

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A “calculating and dangerous predator” who abused his position as a postman to sexually assault a series of women has been jailed for more than six years.

Michael Stewart, 63, targeted five women, two of whom have since died, Northumbria Police said.

The Royal Mail described Stewart’s offending as “abhorrent”, apologised to those he targeted in Northumberland and said it had commissioned an independent review into his offending.

Stewart, of Windsor Terrace, Amble, was found guilty of eight counts of sexual assault, three counts of exposure and one count of harassment with fear of violence following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court last year, the force confirmed.

He was jailed for six years and six months on Wednesday, it said.

He will also spend the rest of his life on the Sex Offenders’ Register.

open image in gallery Former postman Michael Stewart, 63, who has been jailed for more than six years following a series of sex offences in Northumberland ( Northumbria Police/PA Wire )

Detective Constable Anthony Gourley, who led the investigation, said: “Michael Stewart is a calculating and dangerous predator who abused his position to target his victims and subject them to traumatic ordeals.

“He has been brought to justice thanks to the extraordinary strength and bravery of those abused to come forward and report the offences.

“Tragically, two of his victims died before seeing Stewart convicted and sentenced.”

Dc Gourley said: “We are committed to supporting all victims of sexual offences – and putting offenders before the courts.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim – regardless of when the offences took place – to come forward.

“Our message is clear – we are here for you.”

A Royal Mail spokeswoman said: “These crimes were abhorrent and had significant, and in cases tragic, consequences for the victims.

“Stewart abused his position of trust.

“This verdict reflects the seriousness of his offences.

“We would like to publicly apologise to the victims, their families and to others who were targeted.”

The spokeswoman added: “The protection of our colleagues and customers is our utmost priority. Following this case, we commissioned an independent review.

“In line with its recommendations, we implemented changes across the organisation, including a multi-year campaign on sexual harassment and culture in the workplace, new internal reporting tools and clearer codes of conduct and expected behaviours.”