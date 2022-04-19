A teenager was just weeks away from becoming a father when he died after an assault in Liverpool city centre, his grieving family has said.

Michael Toohey, 18, was found at an internet cafe on Saturday afternoon with serious injuries, and died shortly after. Police have since launched a murder investigation.

Mr Toohey was pronounced dead at Royal Liverpool Hospital, and a post-mortem examination confirmed that he passed away from multiple injuries.

A woman, 34, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, but no one been arrested on suspicion of killing Mr Toohey as yet.

His relatives said he was a “beautiful, well-mannered, placid young man” who was due to become a father in three months’ time.

In a statement released by Merseyside Police, they said: “He was such a character but never had a bad bone in his body, and never had a bad word to say about anybody.

“Michael was adored by everybody who had the pleasure to meet him. His cheeky smile would light up any room, he was kind caring courageous and idolised his sisters and was a brilliant uncle.

“Michael loved his mum and was never far from home. He was very much all for his family so when he found out he was going to be a dad he was overjoyed.

“Michael and his partner had only recently moved into a new house together to start a family of their own he was so excited for what the future had in store for them, Michael knew it was going to be a boy before anyone else.”

The family adds: “If anybody knows or hears of anything related to Michael’s tragic death please come forward and prevent this from happening to anyone else’s innocent child.

“A boy full of potential and grace has had his life taken from him and his family left devastated who could be responsible for such a horrific act.”

His relatives revealed that, in 2003, his cousin Johnny Delaney was attacked in Ellesmere Port and left to die days before his sixteenth birthday.

Witnesses to the attack on Mr Toohey have also been urged to come forward by Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath – who appealed for information about anyone driving erratically near the scene.

He said: “We are continuing to follow a number of lines of enquiry and I would ask anyone who has not already contacted us, to do so as a matter of urgency.

“A young man has tragically lost his life and we are committed to finding the person or people responsible and putting them behind bars.

“This incident happened in a busy area of Liverpool City Centre at around 5.40pm on Saturday evening.

“We know there were a number of people stood at bus stops on London Road, walking past TJ Hughes or driving along London Road who may have witnessed this incident or a vehicle that was seen driving erratically in the area at that time.”

Anyone with information on this incident can contact @MerPolCC, 101 or @CrimestoppersUK, anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000261976.