Body found in search for missing Michael Wheeler after four men charged with murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A body has been found in the search for Michael Wheeler, who disappeared in Yeovil a month ago.

Avon and Somerset Police made the discovery at a property in Yarlington, near Wincanton, on Wednesday afternoon.

It comes after four men appeared at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with murder.

They were remanded in custody until a further hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.

Michael’s family have been informed of the discovery and are being supported by specially trained officers.

More follows on this breaking news story....