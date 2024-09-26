Body found in search for missing Michael Wheeler after four men charged with murder
A body has been found in the search for Michael Wheeler, who disappeared in Yeovil a month ago.
Avon and Somerset Police made the discovery at a property in Yarlington, near Wincanton, on Wednesday afternoon.
It comes after four men appeared at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with murder.
They were remanded in custody until a further hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.
Michael’s family have been informed of the discovery and are being supported by specially trained officers.
More follows on this breaking news story....