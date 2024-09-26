Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Body found in search for missing Michael Wheeler after four men charged with murder

Sam Rkaina
Thursday 26 September 2024 12:02
Michael Wheeler was last seen in Somerset a month ago
Michael Wheeler was last seen in Somerset a month ago (Avon and Somerset Police)

A body has been found in the search for Michael Wheeler, who disappeared in Yeovil a month ago.

Avon and Somerset Police made the discovery at a property in Yarlington, near Wincanton, on Wednesday afternoon.

It comes after four men appeared at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with murder.

They were remanded in custody until a further hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.

Michael’s family have been informed of the discovery and are being supported by specially trained officers.

More follows on this breaking news story....

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in