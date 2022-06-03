Two men have apologised after a Facebook video emerged mocking the honeymoon murder of Michaela McAreavey.

The 27-year-old from Northern Ireland was strangled in her Mauritius hotel in 2011. The teacher, who had married husband John 10 days earlier, was attacked after she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

A number of men appear to sing about her murder in the clip, filmed in a room with Orange Order paintings and union flags. No-one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte.

Politicians from across Northern Ireland have condemned the video, while several said they would be referring the clip to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The Orange Order has launched an inquiry, with a spokesperson calling it “utterly abhorrent”.

Now two men involved in the footage have come forward to say sorry.

Mr and Mrs McAreavey during their honeymoon (PA Media)

In a statement, John Bell and Andrew McDade said it was a “matter of deep shame and regret” to have been involved in broadcasting and singing about her murder.

They said that it was an “offensive, vile and wholly abhorrent chant”.

“This Facebook live video was not streamed with the intent of broadcasting any offensive chants whatsoever, rather it was generally broadcasting from the room.

“However, whether broadcast or not, the relevant chants should never have been sung either in public or private.

“We offer our sincerest and deepest apology to the Harte and McAreavey families, and indeed to wider society for our actions which whilst fuelled by alcohol, can neither be mitigated or excused in any shape or form.

“Our apology is unequivocal, and our acceptance of wrongdoing is absolute,” the two men said in a statement.

A Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland spokesperson said: “The video currently circulating on social media relating to the murder of Michaela McAreavey is utterly abhorrent and the Orange Institution condemns the content without reservation.

“The behaviour of those involved and their actions have no place in our society and certainly do not reflect the ethos of our organisation.

“The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland has instigated an inquiry into the incident and if any of those involved are found to be members of the institution, they will face disciplinary proceedings.”

Sinn Fein MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone Michelle Gildernew tweeted: “Thank you to everyone who reported this to me tonight.

“A beautiful young woman was murdered on honeymoon & this is how loyalists ‘celebrate’ the Queen’s jubilee.

“I have reported this to the PSNI & will be taking further action.”

Mr McAreavey had been married for 10 days when his wife was killed (PA Archive)

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty wrote on social media: “Fist pumping, table banging, clapping, laughing, jeering - singing a song about the shocking murder of one of the most beautiful people you could ever meet.

“It’s so sick and shameful. Thinking about the Harte family who’ve been so strong and dignified. They do not deserve this.”

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley said: “This is wrong on so many levels.

“I remember the utter devastation felt by all following the tragic killing of Michaela McAreavey.

“My thoughts are with the McAreavey and Harte family circles and I condemn this vile video.”

The Orange Order has condemned the footage [file image] (Getty Images)

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said on Twitter that the video was “absolutely abhorrent, disgusting and shameful”.

UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler said he was “absolutely appalled and disgusted” at the video.

TUV leader Jim Allister tweeted: “The video glorying in the murder of Michaela McAreavey is beyond disgusting, bringing shame and dishonour on all associated with such loathsome behaviour.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are aware of the video posted online and are examining the content to determine if any offences may have been committed.”

In a statement on Friday afternoon, Linfield Football Club confirmed that it had contacted a girls’ academy coach in relation to the video.

The club said that his “voluntary association with the club has been terminated with immediate effect”.

The statement called the video “offensive, sickening and deeply hurtful”.

“Linfield FC apologises to the Harte/McAreavey families for the hurt that has been caused to them by the offensive actions of one of our now former coaches.

“Linfield FC is totally opposed to sectarianism, bigotry, racism, prejudice and all forms of discriminatory behaviour and there can be no place within this club for any of these forms of offensive and unacceptable behaviour.”

