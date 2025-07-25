Top Boy actor Micheal Ward charged with rape and sexual assault

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Bafta-nominated actor Micheal Ward, who has appeared in Blue Story and Top Boy, has been charged with rape and sexual assault, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 27-year-old is accused of a series of offences against one woman in January 2023, according to the force.

He is best known for his roles as Jamie in Netflix drama Top Boy the 2019 film Blue Story, for which he was recognised with the 2020 BAFTA Rising Star Award.

open image in gallery Ward was awarded the 2020 Rising Star BAFTA for his role in Blue Story ( REUTERS )

Catherine Baccas, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS London South, said: “Having carefully reviewed a file of evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Micheal Ward, 27, with two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault against a woman in January 2023.

“He will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 28 August 2025. We remind all concerned that proceedings against the suspect are active and he has a right to a fair trial.

“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.”

Detective Superintendent Scott Ware, whose team is leading the Met’s investigation, said: “Our specialist officers continue to support the woman who has come forward - we know investigations of this nature can have significant impact on those who make reports.”

Ward started out as a model before he began an acting career with a role in the 2016 film Brotherhood. He later shot to fame after landing the role of Jamie in Netflix’s revival and third series of Top Boy.

In 2022, he joined a star-studded cast including Olivia Colman, Colin Firth, and Tanya Moodie in Empire of Light.