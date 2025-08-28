Top Boy actor Micheal Ward appears in court charged with rape and sexual assault

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Bafta-nominated actor Micheal Ward has been granted bail after appearing in court charged with rape and sexual assault.

The Top Boy star is accused of offences against one woman in January 2023, the Metropolitan Police said.

During a short hearing at Thames Magistrates’ Court, in which he only spoke to confirm his name, age and address, he was granted conditional bail.

The 27-year-old, who has also starred in Blue Story, previously said: “I deny the charges against me entirely,” and added he had cooperated with police fully throughout their investigation.

He is charged with two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration and one count of sexual assault.

open image in gallery The Top Boy star is accused of offences against one woman in January 2023 ( PA )

In a statement issued after the charges were announced, Ward said: “I deny the charges against me entirely. I have cooperated fully with the police throughout their investigation and will continue to cooperate.

“I recognise that proceedings are now ongoing, and I have full faith that they will lead to my name being cleared. Given those proceedings, I am unable to comment further.”

He is next due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 25 September.

Following the charges, Detective Superintendent Scott Ware said: “Our specialist officers continue to support the woman who has come forward – we know investigations of this nature can have significant impact on those who make reports.”

The Jamaican-born actor was awarded the Bafta Rising Star honour in 2020 and was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Bafta for his role in BBC’s Small Axe in 2021, and the 2022 film Empire of Light.